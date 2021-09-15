Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts together in a Netflix project

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts will star in the adaptation of Leave the World Behind for Netflix

Mahershala Ali pesto will add another major role to its already impressive resume. According to Deadline, the star of Green Book will join Julia Roberts in the thriller Netflix Leave the World Behind from the creator of Mr. Robot Sam Esmail, on board the project to direct and write the script. Ali, two-time Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor (in 2017 for Moonlight and in 2019 for Green Book) in the film will replace Denzel Washington.

The film will be produced by Julia Roberts via her production company, Red Om Films, and by Esmail and Chad Hamilton via Esmail Corp. Ruman Alam will executive produce with Red Om’s Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, the film is the story of two families, unknown to each other, who are forced to be together and things will end terribly badly. With suspense and provocation, Alam’s third novel is deeply in tune with the complexity of parenthood, race and social class. Leave the World Behind explore how our closest ties are reconfigured and how new and unexpected ones are forged in times of crisis.

Mahershala Ali is coming to Apple TV + soon with the film Swang Song, due out December 17th, in time for the new awards season. He is also preparing to play the Marvel Blade character in the highly anticipated return to the screens. As for television, she recently received an Emmy nomination for her role on the Hulu series Ramy and also produced the HBO documentary We Are the Dream, which recently won an Emmy for Best Children’s Show. Julia Roberts, on the other hand, will return to theaters next year alongside George Clooney for the long-awaited romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker.