Majo Aguilar wears a sexy jumpsuit in her debut as a reality show judge

The niece of Pepe Aguilar, the singer Majo Aguilar is preparing his debut on television with the reality show on Tv Azteca, ‘Music Battles’, in which, in addition to giving his criticism to the participants, he will also impose fashion with his looks, so this week he gave a preview of what his fans will be able to see when wearing tight black jumpsuit.

The interpreter of ‘I will not cry’ is part of the Aguilar Dynasty, one of the most important in the Mexican region, as she is the daughter of Antonio Aguilar Jr, and niece of Pepe Aguilarfor which she is the cousin of Leonardo and Ángela, with whom they have compared her due to their family bond and that they are in the same musical genre.

The 27-year-old singer has begun to build her own career away from her family and be a judge on the new TV Azteca show which will premiere this Saturday, March 5, is an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge of music, as well as your style of dressing with elegant and youthful outfits.

The young woman who will share credits with Paty Navidad, who will be the host, as well as with Laura Zapata, Blanca Martínez ‘La chicuela’ and ‘El Bebeto’is very excited about this project and has shown it on her social networks, where this Wednesday she uploaded a photo to her Instagram account.

“Your next favorite show has arrived. This Saturday at 8 pm Music battles begins by Azteca uno. Where I will be a judge and we will be looking for the next great talent of the Mexican Regional. The program is totally live, so you’re going to see the fun we’re going to have. I see you there, I send you millions of kisses”placed the singer in the description.

In addition to publicizing his enthusiasm for appearing every Saturday on the small screen, Majo Aguilar taught fashion by wearing a tight black jumpsuit, which, in addition to being very elegant, allowed her to show off her slender figure. The Mexican regional interpreter received hundreds of compliments from her fans.

In this way, Majo shows that in addition to being a judge in ‘Music Battles’, she will present youthful and elegant models for women over 20 years of age, who want to look much more formal at events, without neglecting sensuality and good taste.

