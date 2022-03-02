Man kills his three daughters aged 9, 10 and 13 in a California church

sacrament – A man shot and killed his three daughters and their companion before taking his own life Monday during a supervised visit to the minors at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Police officers responding to reports of gunshots around 9:00 p.m. Puerto Rico time found five people dead, including the shooter, at the Arden-Arcade neighborhood temple, said Sgt. Rod Grassman, of the Sacramento County Police Department.

Among the victims were three girls aged 9, 10 and 13Grassman added.

The assailant was separated from the girls’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, police chief Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a supervised visit with the girls and that the fourth victim was their companion, Jones added.

The assailant’s name was not immediately released, but authorities said he was 39 years old.

A Sacramento Church employee heard the shots and called 911, Grassmann said, adding that it is being investigated as a domestic violence accident.

Authorities don’t know if the family belonged to the congregation, which is located on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

According to its website, the temple serves the faithful in English, Spanish and Chinese. In his online calendar there were no events scheduled for Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was collaborating with local authorities.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America, this time in our backyard. In a church with children inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom wrote on Twitter.