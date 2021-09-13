Man on Fire – The fire of revenge: plot and cast of the film with Denzel Washington







Considered one of the greatest interpreters of world cinema, the two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington yes in the early 2000s dedicated to some famous thriller films. From Training Day to Out of Time, he thus proved particularly at ease in this genre, showing off a unique stage presence. Among the most popular titles of those years there is Man on Fire – The fire of revenge, directed in 2004 by Tony Scott and written by Brian Helgeland. At the heart of this is a man who knows no bounds intent on searching for a mysteriously kidnapped girl.

This is based on the novel of the same name by AJ Quinnell, from which a film had already been made in 1987, A man under fire, with Scott Glenn in the role of the protagonist. For this new transposition, however, Scott decided to make substantial changes, effectively updating the context and the topics covered. Contrary to the first film set, like the novel, in Italy, Man on Fire – The fire of revenge now takes place in Mexico City, a location infamous for its high rate of kidnapping and crime. In doing so, Scott was therefore able to give life to an unpublished version of the story, while maintaining its underlying themes unchanged.







Established as a good success, with 130 million dollars in collections against a budget of 70, Man on Fire – The fire of revenge it is still today a title particularly appreciated by fans of the genre, attracted as much by its narrative tension as by the more action sequences. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind that tale. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is the former CIA agent John Creasy, a gruff man and tormented as much by alcohol as by his painful past. After a hiatus period of touring the world, looking for distractions and a new self, John returns to Mexico to meet an old friend of his. Paul Rayburn. He now runs a bodyguard agency, whose main clients are wealthy families eager to receive special protection. Paul then proposes to John to carry out a delicate case for him, namely that of taking care of the little girl Pita, daughter of the Ramos spouses. Although initially reluctant to the idea of ​​such a commitment, John ends up accepting.

He thus begins to follow the child everywhere, accompanying her both to school and to other tours. Although initially annoyed by her numerous questions about her work, John slowly begins to develop a certain affection for the little girl, eventually becoming a friend to her. Their tranquility, however, is abruptly broken when the little girl is kidnapped under the eyes of John, who, injured, is unable to prevent this event. Full of hatred and a desire for revenge, for John it is the beginning of a long search that will lead him to re-emerge his character as an unstoppable killing machine. He is ready to do anything to find and save the child.

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge: the cast of the film

To interpret the character of John Creasy there is, as anticipated, the actor Denzel Washington. He got the part after accidentally meeting Scott in a doctor’s office. Fascinated by the actor’s physicality, the director decided to entrust him with the part. To prepare for the character, Washington consulted several bodyguards, learning from them the secrets and dangers of the trade. At the same time he practiced the use of weapons and always remained in character when he was on set. Next to him, in the role of little Pita, there is a very young girl Dakota Fanning. This left Washington particularly impressed with his talent. In addition, the actress took piano lessons for the character, both new and Spanish.

The Oscar winner Christopher Walken instead he plays the character of Paul Rayburn, Creasy’s friend. The actor was actually originally offered the role of Jordan Kalfus, the Ramos’ lawyer, but he preferred not to take on such shoes having already played far too many villains in those years. It was therefore to have the role of Kalfus Mickey Rourke, who during the film did not have good relations with Washington, making the conflict between their characters even more real. Pita’s parents, Lisa Martin and Samuel Ramos, are instead played by the actors Radha Mitchell And Marc Anthony. Finally, the Italian actor is also present Giancarlo Giannini in the role of Miguel Manzano, director of the Federal Ministerial Police.

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge: the true story, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

While not a true story, that of Man on Fire however, it is inspired by a series of episodes of actual kidnappings. In particular, Quinnell, author of the novel, was particularly struck by two events. The first concerns the kidnapping of the son of a rich Singaporean man, who refused to pay the ransom, inevitably leading to the death of his son. The second, however, is the famous case of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty, which took place in 1973 in Rome. Since such cases were frequent in Italy at the time, the writer therefore decided to set his novel there. This problematic reality is now more widespread in Mexico and Mexico City, where Scott therefore preferred to set his version.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Man on Fire – The fire of revenge it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili Cinema, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 6 April at 21:25 hours On the canal Nine.

