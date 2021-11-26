Sports

Manchester United have chosen Rangnick as their new manager

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
As reported by The Athletic, the Manchester United has chosen who will be the coach who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

solskjaer_screen_gpo-2.jpg

Ad interim until the end of the season

The Red Devils have decided to bet on Ralf Rangnick for the bench. Currently at Lokomotiv Moscow as head of sport and development, the former Leipzig coach lead Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates ad interim until the end of the season with an option for another year.

ronaldo_manchester_image_gpo.jpg

Carrick is still on the bench against Chelsea

The parties are proceeding to formalize all the details of the agreement: he has to unlink Lokomotiv and needs a work permit to start. Also for this Sunday against Chelsea on the bench he will still be there Carrick. Close to Milan before the arrival of Pegs (click here to read his story), Rangnick will finally fulfill his desire to coach in the Premier League.

michael-carrick.jpg

A marriage with English football that has been faded several times but that with United will finally go through. His great desire to coach overseas has never been a secret and in the past he had been contacted by Everton, even before they took Ancelotti..

