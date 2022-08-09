Manchester United – Mercato: a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to La Liga made impossible by a former PSG?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 passers

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is becoming untenable. The Portuguese imagined that by making it known that he wanted to leave Manchester United, the courtiers would flock. It is not so. And unable to agree with Erik ten Hag, it was from the bench that he saw the Red Devils lose at home against Brighton (1-2) on Sunday at the start of their season. Galatasaray is courting the Portuguese but he only wants to hear about clubs with ambitions of a Champions League final victory.

He had a touch with one of them, Atlético Madrid. The Colchoneros, despite threats from their supporters, who do not want a Real legend at home, were ready to welcome him but they had to free up the payroll first. What is about to happen. Will they therefore make an offer to CR7? Nothing is less sure ! Indeed, they would now have Edinson Cavani in their sights, who has just refused an offer from Boca Juniors because he wants to continue playing in Europe. The 35-year-old Uruguayan had already almost signed with the Colchoneros in the summer of 2020 when he left PSG. But he had preferred MU. His recruitment would cost Atlético less and would be less likely to destabilize the locker room or create a bad atmosphere with the supporters…