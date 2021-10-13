Marcorè and Bilello sink Di Caprio and Winslet. Then Iene, Washington, Floris

Wins the Rai1 TV film, Digitare il Codice Secret, with Neri Marcorè and Valeria Bilello, with 20.2%. Staccato arrives Titanic at the umpteenth step, with 12.8%.

In the challenge between the Rai2 film, The Equalizer 2, and Le Iene, the cult title with Denzel Washington prevails in terms of number of spectators, but the Italia1 format is ahead in overlap

In the comparison between the political talks, this is the ranking: Floris 5.8%, Giordano 5.8%, Berlinguer 4.6%. Overlapping: La7 at 5.83%, Rete4 at 5.72%, Rai3 at 4.6%.

The TV film with Nerì Marcorè, ‘Digitare il Codice Secret’, sank Leonardo Di Caprio, again on air with the full version of ‘Titanic’, which ended late at night. Key players in a fairly classic generalist grid. An unpublished fiction on Rai1, two films, the three political talks and ‘Le Iene’ on the track in prime time on Tuesday 12 October. The departure of the flop of the wizards from the Rai2 grid made all the proposals a more difficult life than that of seven days before.

Against the comedy (of the cycle ‘As long as it ends well’) of the public flagship, the commercial one has positioned the cult of sentiments and disasters. The Rai2 film with Denzel Washinton, ‘The Equalizer 2’, is also tough and pop. While the new episode of ‘Le Iene’ has lined up as presenter alongside Nicola Savino none other than Rocio Munoz Morales. But let’s see who were the main guests of ‘#Cartabianca’, ‘DiMartedì’ and ‘Fuori dal coro’. Marco Travaglio and Nicola Zingaretti, but also Mauro Corona (with gaffe) took the field with Bianca Berlinguer. Giuseppe Conte and Piercamillo Davigo with Giovanni Floris. while Giorgia Meloni virtually paid a visit to Mario Giordano, who also focused on the usual space dedicated to ‘house thieves’, and on the scourge of pedophilia in the church.

Neri Marcorè and Paola Minaccioni in a moment of Digit the secret code

On Rai1, the cycle of Pepito Production, ‘Provided that everything ends well’, proposed the TV film ‘Digitare il corpo secret’, with Nerì Marcorè, Valeria Bilello, Paola Minaccioni and Gabriele Cirilli in the cast. The light comedy collected 4.148 million and 20.2% share.

Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet in the topical scene of Titanic

On Canale 5 the super cult ‘Titanic’, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, received 1,770 million viewers and 12.8% share.

Nicola Savino and Rocio Munoz Moralez

On Italia 1, the new episode of ‘Le Iene’, with Nicola Savino conductor stable, Rocio Munoz Moralez additional conductor and Gialappa’s to make the critical counterpoint, had 1.334 million spectators and 8.7% share, after the presentation at 1.163 million and 4.8%.

A moment of The Equalizer 2, more dramatic than the first chapter

On Rai2 the very dramatic action film ‘The Equalizer 2- Senza Perdono’, with Denzel Washington in the role of the avenger and equalizer, achieved 1.351 million spectators and 6.3% share.

Giuseppe Conte (right) and Maurizio Landini (left in the photo), yesterday among the guests of Giovanni Floris

On La7 at ‘DiMartedì’, Giovanni Floris gave space, among many others, to Teresa Vergalli, Massimo Giannini, Alessandro Sallusti, Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Piovani, Maurizio Landini, Piercamillo Davigo, Pierpaolo Sileri, Francesca Donato, Barbara Gallavotti. The broadcast received 1.150 million and 5.8% share.

Giorgia Meloni is back to connect with Fuori dal coro

Su Rete4 ‘Out of the Choir’ conducted by Mario Giordano hosted Giorgia Meloni and, therefore, also Rita Dalla Chiesa, addressing the hot topics in her own destabilizing way. Thus set up the Giordano Show it had 965 thousand spectators and a 5.8% share.

The ‘promo’ on Twitter of yesterday’s episode of #Cartabianca, with photos of all the guests

On Rai3 #Cartabianca he lined up Marco Travaglio, Nicola Zingaretti, Elisabetta Gardini, Luigi Marattin, Gianluigi Paragone, Matteo Bassetti, Andrea Scanzi, Valentina Petrini, Federica Angeli, Vauro, Umberto Carriera, Valerio Rossi Albertini and Mauro Corona. Organized in this way, the broadcast had 878 thousand spectators and 4.6%.