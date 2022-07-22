Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks are part of the cast of Asteroid City, the new film by Wes Anderson

Director Wes Anderson’s new movie is almost ready.

The premise for Asteroid City by Anderson was recently revealed, with Focus Features handling distribution. This is the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since the Oscar-nominated 2012 story. Moonrise Kingdom. His later movies The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch last year, were distributed by Searchlight.

“We are beyond excited to be the global home for ‘Asteroid City,’ bringing Focus back into business with Wes and his producing partners,” said Peter Kujawski, president of Focus Features. “Wes is a generational talent whose movies delight audiences around the world; And we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly moving story and vision of him combined with the incredibly talented group of actors that he’s assembled means that Asteroid City it won’t be any different.

Anderson co-wrote the script with Roman Coppola. the creator of Mozart in the Jungle also wrote Moonrise Kingdom Y The Darjeeling Limited with Anderson.

the star of ElvisTom Hanks, and the protagonist of Barbie, Margot Robbie, will make their debut in the Wes Anderson cinematic universe. The rest of the cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

Longtime Anderson collaborators Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Bill Murray (marking his 10th collaboration with Anderson), and Adrien Brody will also be in attendance.