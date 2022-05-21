Margot Robbie: Margot Robbie will star in a prequel to ‘The Big Swindle’ | Film and Television

It seems that far from taking a break after playing harley quinn, margot robbie is willing to continue playing iconic characters, because now she will not only be the protagonist of the live-action of “Barbie”but will also star in a prequel to “The Big Scam”.

According to sources close to the actress, Robbie has promised to star in a prequel from the heist comedy about swindlers who steal hundreds of millions from a casino in Las Vegas.

According to information shared by The Hollywood Reporterthe new adaptation will be directed by Jay Roachfrom the series austin powersand written by Carrie Solomon. Something that is striking is that the actress, in addition to starring in it, will be the producer.

The only details they have about the story is that “it is set in 1960s Europe”. The initial plan of Warner Bros. is for the Ocean’s prequel to start production the first half of 2023but it would not be 100% confirmed yet.

What is “The Big Scam” about?

Right after I got out of prison on parole, Danny Ocean Plan your next robbery. In this case, the charismatic thief wants to steal $150 million of three casinos Las Vegas. To pull off the biggest casino heist in history, you’ll need a team of eleven men, each the best in their field. However, an unexpected problem will arise: the owner of the casinos, Terry Benedict, is dating Tess, Danny’s ex-wife. Among the cast was the importance of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon Y Julia Roberts.

The last title of the franchise was Ocean’s 8: The Scammersmade by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett Y Anne Hathawayand led by Gary Rosswhich was not so successful.

For its part, margot robbie has been in charge of forming an incredible career with roles such as harley quinn in Suicide Squadand being nominated by the Oscar in productions like I, Tonya Y Bombshell.