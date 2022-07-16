Margot Robbie, the admired cars that marked her career

The talented Australian actress, Margot Robbie, seems to not stop filming and filming in recent years. Today we will delve into the three cars that marked her career on the big screen. Next, filming, cars and the seventh art.

Born in Dalby, Australia, margot robbie yes he knew how to forge his way on the big screen. “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ”,“ Suicidal Squad ”,“ Focus ”, are just some of the titles that his filmography contains.

With all her youth in tow -Robbie was born in 1990- the Australian has managed to establish her own style, between rude and innocent. You will remember her famous interpretation of Sharon Tate that took place in the last Tarantino film: “once upon a time in hollywood”.

Now, at Tork we are interested when cinema is intermingled with automotive culture. So today we will review the 3 most iconic cars of the beloved’s film career margot robbie. Join us in this daring plot.

3. Jaguar XJ-S, from birds of prey (2020)

Jaguar XJ-S, from Birds of Prey.

In early 2020 it hit theaters birds of prey (“Birds of prey”). Directed by Cathy Yan and starring Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor, this film follows in the footsteps of Harley Quinn through classic Gotham City.

And how does Quinn get around Gothan City? With a great classic. Its about Jaguar XJ-S. This car is a gem of British industry. Dated from the factory in 1987, full body in yellow and convertible, the Jaguar who drives margot robbie for Gotham City has a unique imprint.

2. Chevrolet Corvette C1, from Barbie (2022)

Barbie’s Chevrolet Corvette C1.

Even though the movie hasn’t been released yet. BarbieAlready Warner Bros. has posted footage from the shoot and cameos. The film of the mattel doll It will hit theaters in late 2022 or early 2023.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie. The convertible that accompanies Barbie on his adventures is well known and in the film it will not disappoint. It’s about a Chevrolet Corvette C1customized in pink particularly for the Barbie shoot.

What does the “C1” indicate? Indicates that it is the First generation of Corvettes that went on the market. We are talking about a car that was on the market between 1953 and 1963, this model was supplanted by the corvettes c2 in 1963, lasting until 1968.

1.Porsche 911S, from once upon a time in hollywood (2019)

Porsche 911 S, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In 2019, the last film he created came to theaters Quentin Tarantino. Robbie, as we said before, put himself in the shoes of Sharon Tate. All the shooting of this film is set in the early 1970s, so that the cars, the costumes and the hairstyles walk in the same line.

Attention. Perhaps the most iconic sports car in history says present in once upon a time in hollywood. And Robbie drives it. It is nothing more and nothing less than the porsche 911. Dated from the factory in 1973, with full black bodywork and its characteristic rounded appearance, the 911 chosen by Tarantino for the character of Robbie takes all the honors.