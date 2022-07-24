Margot Robbie: This is how the actress looks like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie | PHOTO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 26.04.2022 19:47:19





Although the ‘live action’ film of Barbie will hit theaters july 2023this Tuesday during the event Cinema Con it was announced the first photo of Margot Robbie characterized as the popular doll.

In the image, which immediately went viral on social networks, The actress appears inside a pink convertible wearing a big smile.

It stands out that this film, directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, it has a great cast, for example: Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

It stands out that in 2019, when the project was announced, the actress claimed to be proud to be the new face of this iconic character.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication in a child’s journey toward self-discovery. Throughout the brand’s nearly 60 years, Barbie has allowed girls to imagine themselves in aspiring roles of princess to president.

“I am so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this movie to the big screen.”

​hc