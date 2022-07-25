Margot Robbie’s next project is… an Australian soap opera

Before becoming a star, margot robbie played the teenage Donna in Neighboursa television institution in his native Australia. Neighbourscreated by Reg Watson in 1985, it turns out to be the longest-running series in Australia with 37 years of broadcasting behind it, investigating the lives of various characters who live and work in Erinsborough, a suburb of Melbourne. Other great performers besides Robbie have passed through this telenovela, but July brings with it the end of an era: Neighbours is going to broadcast its last chapter this week, and as confirmed The Hollywood Reporter will do it with the special participation of Robbie.

The actress left Neighbours in 2011, three years after starting to play Donna, and as she found herself immersed in Hollywood, she participated in two films that made her career take off: a matter of time Y The wolf of Wall Street. Then there would be Harley Quinn (whom he has played in two suicide squad and in Birds of prey) and two Oscar nominations for I, Tonya Y The scandal. These days Robbie rolls Barbieof Greta Gerwigwhere she plays the leading doll while Ryan Gosling does the same as Ken. Barbie the premiere June 21, 2022and although it aims to be a new milestone in Robbie’s stardom, she has not forgotten her roots.

Thus, Robbie has been able to film an appearance in the last episode of Neighbours without leaving Los Angeles. It’s a nice gesture for a format that meant so much early in his career, though Robbie certainly isn’t the only star who has agreed to fire him. Before her it has been known of the return of Kylie MinogueGuy Pearce Y Natalie Imbrugliawanting to pay homage to this Australian cultural phenomenon before continuing with careers that Neighbours helped to strengthen

