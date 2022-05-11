Maribel Guardia’s mother makes an IMPACT with the same eternal youth of the actress; this photo proves it

The famous actress and television host, Maribel Guardia, generated hundreds of comments on social networks after publishing a photograph next to her “mother”, who is actually her older sister but who has mentioned on several occasions that for her she is practically a mother for the care she gave her since she was little.

Guardia is currently considered one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment, in addition to her extensive career that has led her to work with different personalities within the world of entertainment.

And now on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the famous surprised with the photograph next to her “mother”, because she looks with the same “eternal youth” of the actress born in Costa Rica.

Maribel and her “mom” surprise in networks

Below we show you this photograph that has been commented on by various users on social networks such as Instagram, this due to the image of his sister whom he considers a “mother” and whom he did not hesitate to congratulate on this day.

Let us remember that the driver has gone through various controversies, from her stormy relationship with the singer Joan Sebastian, known as “The People’s Poet”, to various rumors that refer to plastic surgeries.

However, one thing is certain, since her passage as Miss Universe at an early age, Maribel Guardia knew how to consolidate her success as a recognized woman in the world of entertainment in Mexico, despite the fact that she was not born in this country.

about his career

Now, the protagonist of soap operas such as “I give you life”, “Italian girl comes to marry” and “A lucky family” has an indisputable talent; However, this was not always the case, since it took her a couple of years to appear in soap operas.

Let us remember that it was at the age of 19 that Maribel stood out in the international Miss Universe contest based in Acapulco, Mexico, where she won the title of Miss Photogenic awarded by the international and Mexican press gathered at the event.

