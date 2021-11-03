Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling driving game ever – Nerd4.life

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the best-selling driving game ever: the data is not yet official, given that Nintendo will publish the results of the last quarter during the day today, but the news is now taken for granted.

The reason is obvious: at the end of June Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had reached 37 million copies sold, therefore a figure extremely close to 37.38 million by Mario Kart Wii (the review), until today the undisputed ruler of the ranking of the most successful racers.

Unofficial sources speak of sales equal to 41.86 million copies for the last episode of the series available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U: numbers destined to grow further during the Christmas period.

To compare with non-Nintendo franchises, Gran Turismo 4 occupies the fourth position of the top 10 with 17.83 million copies, followed by Gran Turismo 5 with 17.3 million and from Need for Speed: Most Wanted with 16 million.

As for the franchises in their entirety, the Mario Kart series should have by now reached 152 million copies sold, with Need for Speed ​​in second position at 150 million and by Gran Turismo in third position with 85 million.