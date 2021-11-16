Everything continues to proceed as per our forecast. Let’s recap: the lows of October are cyclically linked to the Christmas rally and a further rise until April 30, before the sell in may and therefore a decline that could last until October.

The first phase, of 10/15%, lasts until mid-December / Christmas week. The second, 20/25% from the lows of October, until 30 April, the first ten days of May.

At 4:50 pm on the trading day on November 15th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,119

Eurostoxx Future

4,371

Ftse Eb Future

27,665

S&P 500 Index

4,689.10.

For several weeks the annual forecast diverged with the trend of the charts

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 12th.



What are our expectations for the week of November 15th?

Low between Monday and Tuesday (probably the weekly low will be marked on Monday) and then rise until Friday. At the moment this sample path is confirmed and therefore our view is that the markets are ready for a new bullish spurt.

Price projections and areas of minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 15th

Dax Future

15,890 / 16,015

16.359 / 16.558

Eurostoxx Future

4.330 / 4.366

4.418 / 4.464

Ftse Mib Future

26.275 / 26.500

28.150 / 27.390

S&P 500 Index

4,655 / 4,689

4,767 / 4,908

Today the minimum areas were touched and therefore from tomorrow we should proceed towards the maximum areas to be reached by Friday.

Markets are poised for another bullish spurt

Below is the price map to keep the pulse of the situation.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 16.063. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,715.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.345. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 27.535. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4,650. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

In light of the data just highlighted, what better operation recommended by our Trading Systems?

Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday 19 October at the opening prices of the lists analyzed.

What might Tuesday’s trading day look like?

Lateral phase for a few hours and then acceleration and closing on the highs.