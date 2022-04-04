Martha Stewart’s four dogs mistakenly kill her ‘helpless’ cat

ads

Martha Stewart was in mourning after her ‘helpless’ cat was tragically killed by her four dogs who they mistook for an intruder.

“burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” Stewart wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “The four dogs mistook her for an intruder and killed her helpless little me.”

She added: “I will miss her very much. RIP beauty”.

Stewart, 80, shared a photo from Princess Peony’s funeral where three men were seen digging a hole in her garden.

She also shared a close-up of the latest furball resting on a fluffy rug, captioning the post, “this was Princess Peony.”

Interestingly, Stewart posted about her cats being afraid of “the four dogs” in 2021.

“My cats feel liberated because all four dogs are on vacation. Leaving cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover!!!” she captioned the photo of her furry cats, one of which resembled Princess Peony, last August.

Several of Stewart’s famous friends and fans flooded the comments section to send their regards.

Stewart said Princess Peony was “helpless” in the tragic attack. marthastewart48/Instagram

“Sorry, ¤ï¸,” Ellen Pompeo commented on the post.

Kris Jenner chimed in with three teary-eyed emoticons.

“My God, Martha, I’m so sorry! RIP Princess Peony… you were so loved ðŸ’— ðŸ™ ðŸ ¼,” one fan wrote.

“ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢I’m sorry Martha. Sending comfort and hugs your way ðŸ’•,” added another.

She was laid to rest at the Stewart farm. marthastewart48/Instagram

“What a beautiful girl she was. Very sorry. She rests in peace, sweet girl.” one more said.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living is known for her love of animals. She hosted the Puppy Bowl in February and is constantly posting about her two French Bulldogs, Creme brÃ»lÃ©e and Bete Noire. She is also passionate about horses and she has other cats.

It’s unclear how many pets Stewart has, though it’s clear Princess Peony will be missed.

A spokesman for Stewart did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

