Martin Compston Accent: Where is Martin Compston from Line of Duty from?

MARTIN Compston returns to television screens every Sunday on BBC One’s Line Of Duty.

Rising to fame for his role in the police drama, we take a look at the life and career of the talented Scottish actor.

Where does Martin Compston come from?

Martin Compston was born in Greenock, Inverclyde, in Scotland in May 1984 to parents Liz and Jim.

He attended his local high school, St Columba’s.

In June 2016, Martin married American actress Tianna Chanel Flynn after a three-year romance.

Flynn is best known for The Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader.

Their wedding was a traditional Scottish ceremony in Greenock.

What did fans say about Martin Compston’s accent?

Martin revealed that he feels like a “smart little guy” putting on a London accent for his role in Line of Duty.

Compston is often questioned by fans as to why he couldn’t keep his Scottish accent for the role.

But the 36-year-old said it was his decision to fully commit to the job and adopt a London accent.

Speaking before the season six broadcast, during a promo for Johnnie Walker Princes Street, he said: “It’s funny because a lot of people always ask ‘why isn’t Steve just Scottish?’

“It was never an argument. For example, the report came in for a London detective and I went to the audition and did a London accent, which is my job as an actor, and I got the part.

“It’s hard because it’s an extra layer of work that you have to do and also the dialogue in Line of Duty itself is so intense and so dark that it would be a challenge.

“Add an accent there as well, it can be difficult at times, especially in those enormously long scenes and you’re trying to remember those lines and keep this accent at the same time.

Is it true that Martín was a professional soccer player?

Yes, and it had been his ambition to play professional football as he had been a huge fan of Celtic since he was a child and would go to see them play with his brother Barry.

He dropped out of high school in his fifth year and signed for the Greenock Morton Football Club junior team.

He made two appearances in the 2001-2002 season, the same season they were relegated from the Scottish Football League First Division.

Martin even used his soccer talents at Soccer Aid in both 2018 and 2019.

How Compston get into acting?

Martin auditioned for the lead role in Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen, which was being filmed in his hometown.

After it took the Cannes Film Festival by storm, Martin became an instant celebrity, landing a role in the BBC drama series Monarch Of The Glen.

He played the sassy teenager Ewan Brodie from 2003 to 2005.

Has Compston appeared in other movies?

In 2006, he starred in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Two years later he appeared in the 2008 film Doomsday and then in the 2009 soccer film Damned United.

In 2012 he starred in When The Lights Went Out and then Filth, opposite James McAvoy, in 2013.

What else has Martin starred in?

Martin had small roles in The Royal and Casualty before landing his role in Line Of Duty.

He also played Dr. Robert Traill in Victoria Series 2.

And in 2018 he played the Earl of Bothwell in the Oscar-nominated Mary Queen Of Scots alongside Margot Robbie.

Martin had a busy year in 2018, as he also played Burnham in The Aftermath, which stars Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgard.

When did the sixth series of Line Of Duty start on BBC One?

The sixth season of Line Of Duty began on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

It comes two years after the fifth season came to an end on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Filming for the series began in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2020, Compston confirmed on Instagram.

Martin plays AC-12 copper Steve Arnott, and many fans are shocked to find out he’s Scottish after changing his accent for the role.

Who did Martin play in The Nest?

Martin played Dan, a wealthy Glasgow citizen who “owns half of Glasgow” and is married to Emily.

The couple are in love with each other, but struggle to have a family of their own.

By chance, they find a young surrogate named Kaya (Mirren Mack) who offers to have their baby, but Dan soon becomes suspicious of her intentions.

Viewers will notice his thick Scottish accent in the series after telling iNews that he found it “liberating” not being told to control his real accent.

Line of Duty’s Steve Arnott takes a worrying amount of painkillers in the first episode of season six