Marvel announces 4 films coming out in 2024

Of the Marvel films coming out in 2022 and 2023, the title and date are known and fans are wondering what titles will be announced for 2024. Maybe Deadpool 3, the new Captain America and Fantastic 4?

Marvel movies of 2021

In July 2021 it was released in theaters Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson and in September Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, currently in theaters. It will be released in November Eternals, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek and at Christmas it’s the turn of Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The titles to be released in 2022 and 2023

It will be released on March 23, 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, out May 4. The sequel will be released in July Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a long illness. The return of Captain Marvel is expected in November with the release of The Marvels.

In February 2023 it is the turn of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and in May Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the second half of 2023, i Fantastic 4, directed by Jon Watts e Balde, with Mahershala Ali, already announced.

The assumptions for 2024

Marvel’s choice to set the dates is a Hollywood move to lock dates to the competition. The dates announced are February 16, May 3, July 26 And November 8. Based on what is already known, it is impossible not to make assumptions about possible titles. Almost safe is the exit of Deadpool 3, already in the writing phase: Ryan Reynolds’ character will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release of Captain America, with Anthony Mackie, also in writing.

Loading... Advertisements

The other titles remain shrouded in mystery. It is unknown if we will see the entry of new superheroes like X-Men or if we will see new adventures with already known characters. What is certain is the great planning work in view of major events starting from 2025.

follow us on Facebook

Adv