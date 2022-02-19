Marvel | “Avengers: Endgame” was the last film of the Avengers, declares Kevin Feige | UCM | MCU | Avengers | DisneyPlus | SPORT-PLAY

Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel closed in style with the meeting of all the superheroes who have passed through the big screen in “Avengers: Endgame”. The objective was only one: to eliminate Thanos and his army, who wanted to eliminate half of the living beings in the universe.

Sadly, this will be the last Avengers movie. There are no plans in phase 4 for the production of Avengers 5, as detailed by the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige in a docuseries Marvel Studios Reunited.

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already ten years old. With the release of the final Avengers movie, we have completed the Infinity Saga, which took place over 22 movies.”, he explained.

In theory, the goal of the production company was for Eternals to mark the future of superheroes; however, the film has not had the best results at the box office and was quickly overshadowed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“Where are we going and where do we start again? What we want to do are two things. First, a reboot with new characters, new storylines, and second, exploring the mythology of Marvel comics.”

Could this be the beginning of the New Avengers?

The team is totally broken, but there are new leaders who could take the vacancy of Captain America and Iron Man. Captain Marvel is still there, while young actors like Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, are gradually being added.

