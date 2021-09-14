Marvel, in Endgame Iron Man had to die and Captain America to survive. Here is the reason

They represented the first 3 phases of the cinematic universe Marvel and they left together at the end of Avengers: Endgame. THE Captain America And Iron Man from Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr. they are now out of the MCU plans (barring sensational returns), but fans still struggle to forget them.

Their departure from the scene is moving for different reasons: Tony Stark he chooses to put aside his proverbial selfishness and sacrifice himself for the good of the universe, while Steve Rogers he lays down his shield after a life of battles and gets to enjoy some of that “normal” life together with Peggy Carter. However, in fans who do not give up on their farewell there is always a question: why did Iron Man have to die while Captain America didn’t?

This question was answered by the writers of Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. In an interview, they stated:

“It would have been too easy to have Captain America killed. He jumps over the grenades in all the movies. Tony goes in one direction and Steve in another. Over the course of many films, Tony transforms and from selfish to selfless; Steve isn’t doing the opposite, but he sure starts off as selfless and then learns to make a living and care more for himself. When he finally decides to go back in time and leave the shield, becoming the soldier returning from the war, it is his greatest journey. Jumping on another grenade is not the right move for him. ‘

The bows of the two characters in this way would be somewhat opposite and complementary. What do you think, does this explanation convince you?

