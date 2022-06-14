Marvel prepares Thunderbolts | Effect10

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (Premiere Cinema).- Marvel’s determination to create its own suicide squad will find place with Thunderbolts, its secret film that will begin production this summer. As reported by Deadline, the studio even has the director scheduled for the project and the script is already completely finished. Only the most important part is missing.

The Thunderbolts are a team made up of villains who serve under General Thunderbolt Ross. This team is in charge of carrying out secret missions for the United States government and of course it is driven by flexible rules and foreign to those of the Avengers. In other words, it’s Marvel’s answer to the Suicide Squad, so seeing something like that within the MCU will no doubt be exciting.

Eric Pearson was responsible for designing the script. The same person who wrote the script for Black Widow. Also recent reports indicate that Marvel has already found the right director to take charge of the project. This is Jake Schreier, who is most recognized in the industry for his contribution to high-caliber music videos for artists like Kendrick Lamar or Kanye West. In film, he has two 2012 films Robot & Frank and the 2015 teen drama Paper Towns.

Schreier also has a certain track record on television. The television series Kidding, Lodge 49, Dave and Brand New Cherry Flavor have supported her in some episodes. Precisely for Netflix he has just finished the series Beef, which by the way is a streaming co-production with A24. Supposedly the director would have made a presentation of his idea of ​​​​Thunderbolts for Marvel executives and they were impressed.

A Thunderbolts movie is something Marvel has been brewing for some time. Little by little the seeds of this project have been placed here and there within the MCU. Especially starting with Black Widow and TV shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Reason why it is understandable that it is precisely the same screenwriter of the Scarlett Johansson film who was in charge of designing the story.

However, it is likely that the plot will undergo some new redesign. General Ross who should be the central axis of this film was played for a decade within the MCU, by actor William Hurt. However, Hurt passed away earlier this year and according to reports, Marvel does not plan to simply replace the actor, but to re-conceive the character.

As for the team that Marvel will choose to form the Thunderbolts movie, nothing is confirmed yet. The most famous characters to appear here are Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell’s US Agent. Other rumors point to the return of Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Tim Roth’s Abomination (whom we will see in She-Hulk), and Sebastian Stan and his Soldier are even mentioned. of the winter.

We will likely have more news and confirmations soon. Since Marvel intends to film the project during this summer.