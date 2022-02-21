Marvel Studios is expanding into 8 sections

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe was unified in Avengers: Endgame and is now being separated into different categories.

Attention SPOILERS. Since the beginning of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008 everything was geared towards infinity war against Thanos. Given that the Avengers they were introduced bit by bit and then all gathered together for the final battle. But after that mega event it seems that we will see different scenarios that have very little in common. Although obviously, it should never be ruled out that they all meet again, but it seems that the plans of the film studio are to keep everything separate, at least for now.

These are the 8 main branches of the MCU.

Out of Earth. Currently Marvel Studios will present different cosmic stories where our planet will have less importance. Like Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), this movie will have connections to the M. Marvel and Secret Wars series, as Kamala Khan and the Skrulls will be very important to the plot. . Even the sequels to The Eternals and Shang-Chi will face extra-planetary threats and could stray quite far from Earth. The New Avengers. Without Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff), it will be Anthony Mackie who becomes the new Captain America and leads a different group of Avengers alongside his friend Bucky Barnes ( Sebastian Stan). Also, he could have connections to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Armor Wars series, where they must retrieve weapons from Iron Man. The Young Avengers. Every Disney Plus series is adding very interesting young characters that would be fascinating to join together to form a group of heroes. Among them could be the children of Scarlet Witch named Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) accompanied by Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Morgan Stark, the Tony Stark’s daughter. multiverse. Marvel Studios introduced the multiverse in Spider-Man: Far From Home, though at the time it was just a trap by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). But later it has become much more important in the Loki series that will have a second season where we will see how the multiversal fight continues and the movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022), where there will be variants of the greatest heroes. Supernatural. Vampires, mummies, werewolves and other creatures of the night will also be important to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. In the first series where we will see this, it will be Moon Knight, but there will be other important installments such as Blade and we must also see how the character of Dane Whitman / Kit Harington’s Black Knight evolves. world conspiracy. In the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, we could already see how there is a character named Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who is up to no good and who sent Yelena (Florence Pugh) to kill Hawkeye. Another conspirator is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and worst of all, she now works for the US government. In addition, there will be other organizations to take into account such as The Ten Rings, now led by Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Shang-Chi’s sister, without forgetting that Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) will have her own series and also Baron Zemo could lead the Thunderbolts, a group of villains masquerading as heroes. Spider Man. The curious thing about Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is that he will have a kind of reboot within Marvel Studios, since now nobody remembers who he is. But there is also a whole alternative SONY Universe where there are characters like Tom Hardy’s Venom or Jared Leto’s Morbius. Others. There are some installments of the MCU that are difficult to categorize for now. Since they could be in some of the sections already mentioned or go for free. Like, for example, She-Hulk, which we know will be a comedy about lawyers, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will visit the Quantum Realm, or The Fantastic Four, which has already been announced but hasn’t revealed anything about the plot.

While the new installments of Marvel Studios are released, the rest can be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.