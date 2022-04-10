Marvel Superstar Joins Vin Diesel’s Team

For his tenth opus, Fast & Furious will incorporate an “incredible” new female character according to Vin Diesel. His interpreter is an icon of the Marvel universe.

It’s not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but maybe it already is? After Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot, another popular actress will join the team of Fast & Furious 10. She will play a mysterious character alongside Vin Diesel, Natalie Martinez, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges and Tyrese Gibson. It was actor Vin Diesel himself who announced the news via his Instagram account.

It is Captain Marvel, herself, actress Brie Larson. In a very long post illustrating a photo of him and the actress, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto raises the suspense over the role she will play in the sequel to the franchise, expected for the May 17, 2023.

“Yes, yes, yes… You see this angel on my shoulder, who makes me laugh out loud and you think ‘it’s Captain Marvel’, he writes thus, clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see though is the character you’re about to meet in Fast & Furious 10. You have no idea how amazing and timeless she will be to our mythology… Beyond her beauty, of his intelligence, of his… Oscar, haha… He is a deep soul who will bring something that you did not expect, but which you aspired to [secrètement]. Welcome to the family, Brie.”

This is a beautiful declaration of love for the Californian actress. Actor Jason Momoa did not have as much when he himself was announced for the casting of the tenth installment a few months ago. The actor ofAquaman will play the main antagonist of this new film, alongside the manipulative Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Soon a crossover between the MCU and the mechanics of Fast & Furious?

It’s an unusual recruitment for the most brutal franchise in the history of cinema: it’s not every day that an Oscar-winning actress joins the universe. Fast & Furious. Knowing that she herself had spoken of her desire to join F&F a while ago. Brie Larson, she was honored in 2016 for her role in the Room. Since the beginning of her career, she has oscillated between blockbusters (notably films from the Marvel universe, but also Kong: Skull Island) and auteur films (Scott Pilgrim, Greenberg, Voice of Justice). In 2017, she made her first film: a fantastic comedy called Unicorn Store in which she stars.