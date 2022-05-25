Massacre in Texas: the wrath of Barack Obama, Steve Kerr, Taylor Swift and many stars

via Associated Press Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

UNITED STATES – Shock, pain, then anger. Just hours after the terrible shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, many American personalities spoke or wrote messages to demand new regulations and legislation on firearms across the Atlantic, while the latest assessment in the primary school of Uvalde reports the death of 19 children under 10 years old as well as two adults, including the gunman shot dead by the police. Singer Taylor Swift could not contain her grief and “rage” after this new shooting. “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders at Uvalde. By those at Buffalo, at Laguna Woods and so many others. By the way we as a nation have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable grief,” she reacted, before sharing coach and former NBA player Steve Kerr’s plea for regulation firearms. “When are we going to do something?” Asked at a press conference before an NBA game, the Golden State Warrior coach was very moved but above all wanted to bang his fist on the table: “I’m not going to talk about basketball,” he said. launched to begin his speech, his throat tight. “When are we going to do something? I’m tired. Tired of standing in front of you to offer my condolences to the devastated families. I have enough!”

The anger of Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, after the shooting in a school in Texas pic.twitter.com/O3a1C5Uabn — BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 25, 2022

Targeting US senators he then said: “Do you realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of political orientation, want criminal or psychological background checks on purchasers of small arms? We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put this measure to a vote, despite what we, the American people, want! Still in the NBA, LeBron James also shared his pain and anger after the first quantified reports of this new killing on Tuesday. After sharing his condolences, he protested against the place of this shooting: “That’s enough!!! They are children and we continue to endanger them at school. Seriously! AT SCHOOL, where it’s supposed to be safest! It just needs to change. IT NEEDS TO CHANGE!”, the star of the parquet floor got carried away on Twitter.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be changed! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Still in the sports world, DeMarcus Lawrence, defender of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, directly targeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Who is going to step in and DEMAND that we have better security in all these schools that can’t afford it????” ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” got carried away the player of the professional league of American football. Chris Evans, Selena Gomez and Matthew McConaughey Originally from the town in Texas where the shooting took place, actor Matthew McConaughey shared a long message full of sobriety on his Instagram account. The man who once thought of becoming a Democratic governor of Texas compared the scourge of guns to an epidemic. “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Steps must be taken so that no parent has to go through what Uvalde’s parents and others before them have endured,” the actor wrote. Dallas Buyers Club, visibly very touched by the tragedy that affected his hometown.

Message much shorter, but just as intense for actor Chris Evans. The interpreter of Captain America, who rarely has his tongue in his pocket when it comes to discussing political subjects on Twitter, cracked a laconic “FUCKING ENOUGH!!!”, which speaks for itself.

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! —Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Also from Texas, Selena Gomez, joined the many stars to criticize the laxity and the slowness of American institutions to regulate the carrying of firearms. “Those in power must stop paying lip service and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future,” she wrote on Twitter. Last reaction, and not least. That of former US President Barack Obama. Along with his wife Michelle, they said they “mourn with the families of Uvalde”, but they too share their anger against the gun lobby.

We’re also angry for them. Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook—and ten days after Buffalo—our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022