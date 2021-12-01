Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves reveals that there were no rehearsals before filming

Matrix Resurrections brought Keanu Reeves and Carie-Anne Moss back to the set to make the fourth chapter of the saga and Neo’s interpreter talked about differences* compared to the production of the previous trilogy.

Between the pages of Entertainment Weekly the star has in fact talked about how the direction has changed over the years.

The magazine explained: “Keanu Reeves recalls that in the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski was ‘more behind the monitor’, but still committed to the first person. With Matrix Resurrections she was ‘participating more with camera movement and was more interested in doing rather than rehearsing’“.

Before filming, there was therefore less time for rehearsals and attention was paid to the possibility that the cast members were ready to face the unexpected. Reeves also reiterated that practically no poor have been made.

Neil Patrick Harris, in a previous interview, explained that Lana Wachowski shot using natural light, sometimes waiting hours to get the right lights: “Sometimes you would turn several pages at once for 30 minutes and then get the job done. One would think that a giant movie would have been 100% prepared with the storyboards, animations and that we would have checked the shot. I think he had gone through all of this three times and I guess he wanted to do it his way this time“.

The director, speaking of the project, stated that part of the narrative will be linked to the fact that the power of technology traps us and limits our subjective reality. Wachowksi said: “Art is a mirror. Most people prefer to stare at the surface but there will be people like me who appreciate what lies behind the mirror. I made this film for them“.