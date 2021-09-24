Matt Damon: Ben Affleck slept on his couch after breaking up with his girlfriend

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for a lifetime, and the Stillwater Girl actor recalled the time his friend rushed over to his house after breaking up.

Matt Damon recalled a nice anecdote regarding his friendship with Ben Affleck and dating back many years, when the two actors had not yet shot Will Hunting – Rebel genius and Affleck rushed to his apartment after the end of a relationship.

Matt Damon is currently busy promoting Stillwater’s Girl, the new film directed and written by Tom McCarthy. The actor then took advantage of an interview with Access Hollywood to tell about his historic friendship with Ben Affleck and recall an anecdote concerning his colleague.

Damon recalled a moment from the years leading up to Will Hunting – Rebellious Genius. At the time, after he had just broken up with his girlfriend, Ben Affleck rushed into the apartment Damon shared in Los Angeles with a friend of his. “All his things were scattered around our living room and I remember him sleeping on this sofa“recalled Matt, adding further details:”The sofa, however, was not full size and he is six feet tall, so every morning I would go out and see his legs dangling to one side.“In short, a nice moment that reminds us once again how genuine and lasting their bond is.

Matt Damon also revealed how in tune he feels with his character in Stillwater’s Girl and how the film’s standing ovation during its five-minute Cannes Film Festival presentation made him cry. The actor then explained that it is not so rare for him to be moved these days: “I think I’ve been more emotional since having children. It’s like my job has gotten a lot easier, because I don’t have to try. I don’t have to reach for any emotion, be it joy or pain, because it’s all within reach, as the stakes are so much higher when having children.“.

As for Stillwater’s Girl, the film was written by Tom McCarthy in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré. The release in American theaters is scheduled for July 30, while the release in Italy is set for September 9. Here is the synopsis of the film: An oil industry worker, played by Damon, leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to visit his daughter, who has ended up in jail for a crime he claims he did not commit. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system, Bill makes the battle for his daughter’s freedom his mission. During this journey, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her little girl, which will lead him to broaden his gaze and discover a new and unexpected sense of empathy with the rest of the world..