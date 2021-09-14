Matt Damon talks about the changes in the film industry

Hot Ones is a Youtube series where, in each episode, a star accepts the challenge of tasting increasingly spicy sauces, trying to resist without drinking. The time spent in the midst of this self-inflicted torture is used to interview the guest on duty and the topic, as you can guess, is generally show business. The Hollywood actor spoke in the last episode, which aired on August 5 Matt Damon shared a very interesting reflection on the film market. According to Damon, a huge chunk of the film’s earnings came from DVD sales, which the latest changes in technology have made obsolete.

The cinema industry has thus lost a fundamental voice of revenues and this inevitably is transmitted on the productions, in particular on the choice of projects in which to invest. Damon gives the example of an arthouse film in which he starred, Behind the Candelabra, directed by Steven Soderbergh. If this film were to be released today, between the initial budget of 25 million and the promotional expenses of the same number of 25 million, not being able to count on home video it would have to generate a collection of at least 100 million in theaters to go profitable, which Damon considers impossible. because of the subject too niche. It therefore follows that the death of DVDs also risks the death of all those projects that do not seem to guarantee an immediate commercial return.