Matt Damon worker-detective in Marseille, Servillo Eduardo Scarpetta, Oscar Isaac the card collector, Michael Keaton lawyer for the victims of the Twin Towers: guide to movies in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

Let’s say right away that the Perugia crime, that of Amanda Knox and Meredith Kercher, just a distant inspiration for director, actor and screenwriter Tom McCarthy. In fact, The Stillwater Girl a long-winded pamphlet on cultural relations (and relationships) between Europeans and Americans disguised as a psychological thriller. Story of Skilled Worker Bill Baker (Matt Damon), a taciturn type who resolves conflicts with his hands and for this reason often ended up in trouble. Bill works on oil rigs and has a flat, little affectionate existence in very flat Stillwater, Oklahoma

He leaves to go to France: he goes to visit his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin, former child prodigy of Little miss sunshine), in fierce conflict with him for not having been able to cement the family. Allison in prison accused of being the murderer of her friend and roommate Lina, with whom she was having an affair. The young woman says she has a lead that could reopen the case and steer the investigation in her favor. Bill wins the help and love of Virginie (Camille Cottin), actress of the avant-garde theater and single mother of a little girl, Maya, who is very fond of Baker. Who begins to investigate, looking for a boy in the suburb of Marseille who could be Lina’s real killer.

The journey of Bill, who with his brisk ways finds a thousand obstacles, first of all interior, in search of himself, with the aim of finding the truth and putting order in a conscience that is seething with remorse and regret. When the relationship with Virginie and the new understanding with Allison seem to give him the peace and security he seeks, everything comes into question. Meanwhile, for the man from deep America accustomed to thinking from the stomach, he discovers the values ​​of hospitality and integration in France, overcoming language barriers and learning to defend itself from a city that rejects it, keeps it on the sidelines, finds it hard to recognize it. With all this, the backbone of the film remains the crime, the search for a culprit and the salvation (perhaps) of an innocent. Matt Damon moves his Bill in the French context with the right embarrassment of the elephant in a crystal shop.