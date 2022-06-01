Máxima’s most comfortable look with a 2012 jumpsuit and flat shoes

Yesterday the kings of the Netherlands kept their promise to visit the Dutch municipality of Valkenburg aan de Geul, in the province of Limburg, a year after having suffered a great flood. For this appointment, in which they walked through its little streets and discovered the corners of the enclave, Máxima put aside her striking looks and its groundbreaking accessories in favor of a more relaxed and comfortable image, in which chose to get off the heels and wear the shoes that supermodels love in their day to day: loafers.

A look that does not go out of style

Máxima has chosen one of the most versatile, stylish and timeless garments when spring arrives: safari monkey, with shirt collar, front pockets, cut at the waist and straight pants. In his case, it is a navy blue design that he has had for no less than ten years! and that, on this occasion, has combined with a long decorated jacket in a geometric print fabric in light blue and ecru tones. To enhance the silhouette, he also wanted to add a gold-tone braided belt. She has also worn a vegan bag from Marina Raphael brand and has been completed with circular maxi earrings.

comfort and style

Although it is very unusual to see the queen of the Dutch in flat shoes, this is the second time in two weeks that he bets on them in a public act, which is surprising. On May 13 we already saw these brown leather moccasins decorated with a gold buckle signed by Tod’s, although combined in a very different way. In this way, Máxima joins this type of footwear that is so successful these months among fashion experts.

Kendall Jenner in loafers

In recent weeks, models like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber or Elsa Hosk and actresses like Kristen Stewart and Dakota Johnson have surrendered to the comfort of this type of shoe that goes with everything and never goes out of style.

