Mbappé and Messi associated with Di Maria in front for PSG, Montpellier five behind

The compositions of the Montpellier-PSG match counting for the 37th day of L1 have fallen.

Even if there are one or two absent, at the offensive level, it is still very difficult“, guessed Olivier Dall’Oglio, the coach of Montpellier, Thursday in a press conference before the match. The Héraultais will indeed have to wrestle with Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi or even Angel Di Maria, all holders in the ranks of PSG this Saturday evening (9 p.m., live commentary) at La Mosson on behalf of the 37th day of Ligue 1. that Neymar Jr is suspended, like Presnel Kimpembe. Sergio Ramos also finds a starting place. It was in the middle that Mauricio Pochettino innovated, with the tenure of Gini Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera. On the right, Achraf Hakimi has the right to breathe a little and it is Thilo Kehrer who starts.

On the side of Montpellier, 14th in the L1 ranking and which has nothing more to hope for or to fear at the end of the season and which is deprived of many executives (Sakho, Savanier, Omlin, Wahi, Cabella), Dall’Oglio has bet on a 5-4-1, with the only Stephy Mavididi in front, all the same supported by Sasha Delaye and Florent Mollet. Jordan Ferri finds his place in the middle and Valère Germain is a substitute.

