Mbappé is right, Neymar is “unbearable” and “egocentric” – Sport.fr

After the falling out with Mbappé, Walter Casagrande judges Neymar as ” insupportable “ and “egocentric”.

The “penalty gate” affair is still on everyone’s mind this week and rumors are rife about the internal atmosphere in the Paris Saint-Germain locker room. While many observers point to Kylian Mbappé’s attitude last Saturday against Montpellier (5-2), others insist on the reaction of Neymar, who liked two messages on social networks concerning the Frenchman’s missed penalty. Former Brazilian footballer Walter Casagrande is one of those who strongly criticized… Neymar.

“Neymar’s lack of professionalism must be unbearable for the world champion and best youngster of the 2018 World Cup”tackled the ex-striker in his column for the media UOL Sports. “PSG even offered the Brazilian to Mars (ok, not to Mars, but to a few European teams yes, like Juventus, as friends from Turin, the city where I played, told me), but no one didn’t want to hire an egocentric guy, who doesn’t play for the team and who has high salaries. »

