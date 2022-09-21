Mbappé: the revealing fact that reflects his lack of harmony with Messi and Neymar

Kylian Mbappé has become the “master and owner” of PSG after signing a million dollar contract renewal. So far this season, the French star has been in the eye of the hurricane for some attitudes that have branded her “selfish”. Following this, French TV released a graphic which reflected his relationship on the pitch with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Between Ligue 1 and the Champions League, PSG played 10 games. The attacking trident of the Parisian team is on a roll, with 27 goals between its three members, which was expected of them since they reunited last year with the signing of “Pulga”.

How is offensive production distributed?

Neymar Jr leads with 11 goals and 8 assists (2 to Messi and 3 to Mbappé). For his part, the Argentinian has 6 goals and 8 assists (5 for Mbappé and 3 for Neymar). The Frenchman has 10 goals but so far he hasn’t given any assists.

The graph above explains how assists are shared between PSG’s three strikers. Between the Argentinian and the Brazilian there is total harmony, while the Frenchman is more “lonely” in his performances, as the image shows.

While it’s true that Mbappé has a more attacking center role, it’s worrying that the youngster doesn’t have more involvement with his teammates. He already made headlines several weeks ago for a conversation with his teammate, Achraf Hakimi. He blamed the Moroccan for not passing him the ball, which reflects the competitiveness of the “turtle”.