‘Mean Girls: why is October 3rd ‘Mean Girls Day’ and what is it? | Viral

Jean G Fowler

What is the meaning of October 3 for the film?

18 years after its release, there is no doubt that Mean Girls is a film that has permeated pop culture with so many endearing moments ranging from Lindsay Lohan’s fall in the trash can in the role of ‘Cady Heron’ while walking in the corridor of their school or when they write the gossip in the book of burns, but above all there is one that even gave rise to the celebration of the Mean Girls Day on October 3 all over the world.

Why on October 3? If you haven’t seen the movie because you live under a rock, you don’t like it or maybe you don’t remember, here we explain what this joke is about that has reached such a level that every year, fans fill the social networks of the Girls scene Heavy.

When ‘Cady’ enters school after spending her entire life being homeschooled in Africa, where she lived with her parents, she begins to notice that she has a crush on a boy who is ‘off limits’.

This is ‘Aaron Samuels’, who was the ex-boyfriend of the most popular of the entire school, ‘Regina George’. Therefore, ‘Gretchen Wieners’, whose hair is so huge because he is full of secrets and gossip, warns her that she must not like him.

However, that does not prevent ‘Cady’ from talking to him and seeing him, so in a class when they finally start talking a little more, she remembers that on October 3 she asked him what day it was.

Additionally, as part of the celebration, fans dress in pink on October 3 and even more so if it falls on a Wednesday, because at another point in the film ‘Karen Smith’, played by Amanda Seyfried, tells ‘Cady’ that on Wednesdays they use pink clothes as a rule of the ‘Las plasticas’ group.

‘Mean Girls’ came out in 2004 with a script written by comedian and producer Tina Fey. In addition to Lindsay Lohan, it features performances by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, directed by Mark Waters.

Since the film came out, it has been a complete success as it has taken in 24.4 million in theaters in the United States, ranking #1 at the box office, with a total of $129 million in the world. Beyond the money she earned, she managed to become a comedy favorite and is still in the hearts of thousands. Happy October 3!