Measles, cases on the rise and epidemic risk: what can happen

The dizzying increase in cases of measles worldwide. A very dangerous but predictable disease thanks to the vaccine returns to scare due to the high diffusion throughout the world. There are at least 21 “large and disruptive outbreaks” around the world. L’Unicef and the World Health Organization (WHO), then sound the alarm and with data in hand define the worrying situation: theincrease in measles cases was from 79% in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

In tracking down the causes of this situation one cannot fail to look at the Covid. In fact, since the outbreak of the pandemic, many countries have left behind other vaccination campaigns to cope with the health emergency and among these we find precisely the one dedicated to measles. This virus being highly contagious, it manifests rapidly when vaccination levels drop. Unfortunately, the WHO and Unicef ​​cannot be surprised: the two organizations have feared a surge in infections for more than a year.

But measles could be just the beginning. According to the analysis of UNICEF director general Catherine Russel, what is certain is that measles is not only a potentially fatal disease, but it is also a wake-up call, a first sign that gaps are being created, gaps in the global vaccination protection, a risk that cannot be afforded due to the consequences. It is therefore appropriate to investigate the numbers, the causes and what could be the consequences of this sudden increase in measles infections.

Measles, cases on the rise: what are the causes?

The exponential increase in measles cases around the world has alarmed the scientific community. The numbers don’t lie, only in January and February 2022 they were reported almost all over the world 17,338 cases of measlesagainst the 9,665 recorded in the first two months of 2021, an increase of 79%.

The increase and spread of the virus is unfortunately a long-term effect of the management of the Covid pandemic. In fact, as pointed out by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO: “The pandemic has disrupted vaccination services, health systems have been overwhelmed“. It is for this reason that diseases such as measles, which can be prevented by vaccination alone, are resurrecting and spreading.

The problem of the pandemic is precisely this, in order to face the health emergency, many countries have left other vaccination campaigns behind. Only in 2020, 23 million children they missed basic vaccinations. As of April 1, 2022 – as reported in an article de The messenger – of the 57 vaccine-preventable disease campaigns postponed since the outbreak of the pandemic, 19 were campaigns against measles. The consequence is unfortunately mathematical: they are 73 million children at risk of contagion.

To the pandemic we must add the economic, social and conflicts that some countries are facing. The conflicts and crises in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia and Afghanistan have caused disruptions to vaccination services, as well as to sanitation and, in some cases, clean water. In addition, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks increases due to overcrowding.

Measles and epidemic risk, the consequences: what can happen?

If the causes of the increase in measles cases around the world are more than evident, so it is not consequences. In addition to the effect the virus has on the body, which could prove fatal, measles weakens the immune systemmaking children more vulnerable, putting them at risk of other viruses, such as flu or more serious illnesses such as pneumonia orinfantile hepatitiswhich the scientific community is investigating.

Health agencies are therefore concerned. The fear is that i measles outbreaks may also herald new ones outbreaks of others illnesses, which don’t spread that quickly. Organizations are concerned that the conditions that are occurring could be “ripe for severe outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases“. For UNICEF and WHO, the conditions for a “perfect storm” could be approaching.