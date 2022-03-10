Medellín-America, an attractive duel at the Atanasio for the Copa Sudamericana

With the motivation of returning to an international tournament, Independiente Medellín will face América de Cali this Wednesday (7:30 pm), at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in a match for the first round of the Copa Sudamericana.

This will be the fifth participation of the Antioquian team in this contest, for which they achieved their classification after being crowned champion of the Betplay Cup in 2020.

El Poderoso, who did not participate internationally in 2021, returns to the second most important tournament on the continent, in which he had his last performance in 2018, when he was beaten by Sol de América. At that time the red team fell 2-0 in Paraguay and won 3-1 at Atanasio, so the visiting goal ended up leaving them on the road. Previously, in 2017, he was eliminated in the second phase; in 2016, in the quarterfinals; and in 2006, in the preliminary phase.

As explained in dialogue with EL COLOMBIANO, the president of the red team, Daniel Ossa, this year the energies are focused on overcoming the group stage, which he would reach if he manages to win the series against the Red Devils.

couple key

For the Colombian coach Jaime de la Pava, “the key between Medellin and America is balanced and this is reflected in the performance of this semester, if we analyze it from the numbers. They both have a 50% return, 15 points in ten games, also a balance in goals. For me, both are on the rise, even if the DIM comes from losing”.

This will be the first of three consecutive games that these teams will have, two for the Cup and one for the League, a competition in which they coincidentally rank sixth and seventh, with the same score.

De la Pava believes that facing a rival from the same country does not make things easier, but it does not make them more difficult either. “Soccer today is open, without any mystery. Regardless of whether a Colombian rival is in charge, an easy analysis can now be made of any team in South America or the world. In the end, the important thing is that the team is attentive to sensitive moments of the game, which can define it for or against”.

This meeting will also have an interesting duel of forwards. Luciano Pons, who with seven goals leads the League scorers table and Adrián Ramos, who has only scored two this semester, but has just scored in the Valle del Cauca classic and his presence on the field is always synonymous with risk.

“With a scorer you always have the possibility of fighting for a championship, there are very few exceptions, but when you have scorers you are in the fight, it is a guarantee for the coach”, added the experienced strategist