Medicine in Seville climbs to second position in the Andalusian classification of the MIR

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville (US) improves results in the last MIR exam, according to the data registered by the Ministry of Health and referring to the last call. According to the tables prepared by the Ministry, the 31.6% of graduates by the Hispalense are in the 73rd percentile or strong groupthat is, within the range of the best results to access the specialty places.

Its about second best data Of all the Andalusian faculties, behind the University of Granadawhich has reached 37.4%, and represents a considerable improvement in results compared to those obtained in the call for 2020/2021when he stayed in fourth position in this ranking at Andalusian level, behind a University of Granada, again in the lead, Córdoba and Málaga. Then, 29.7% of the students were in the strong group. For their part, 21.9% of applicants to this university form part of the weak group or 27th percentile, while 46.5% are in the middle group.









A Nacional levelMedicine in Seville climbs one position this year compared to the 2021 call. Specifically, the Seville faculty occupies the position number 25. According to the data provided by the Universities provided by the Ministry, the medical students who have achieved the best results in the MIR 2022 exam were trained in the Pompeu Fabra University. The table of results of the exam to access the specialty places in percentage and, taking into account all those who applied, 58.6% of the students who took the test and belong to the strong group or percentile 73 In fact, the same data shows that only 14.3% of applicants to this university are part of the weak group or 27th percentile, while 27.1% are in the middle group.

The Autonomous University of Madrid, which in the previous call was consecrated as the training center that achieved the best results before the exercise for doctors, takes second place in the list. Specifically, according to the document, 54.5 percent of students are in the strong group and only 6.8 in the weak. On the other hand, the remaining 38.6 percent are part of the middle group. The third faculty with the number of students that has obtained the highest scores in the MIR 2022 has been the university of Navarrawith 46.4% of students in the 73rd percentile. In the middle zone it is found in 43.2%, while 10.4 is part of the 27th percentile.

In contrast, on the other side of the coin are the faculties of Medicine with the highest percentage of students in the 27th percentile. In Andalusia, they stand out Cadiz and Malaga. The University of Cádiz was the one that gathered worst MIR students in the last call, with 28.6% of doctors trained in the 27th percentile. It is followed by the University of Malaga, with 25.8 of students in the weak group.