Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, the degrees with the largest waiting list

A total of 10,068 people are still on the waiting list to be able to enter one of the 25 degrees and 7 double degrees offered for this course by the Public University of Navarra (UPNA). The most demanded careers are Medicine (with 2,623 people waiting), Nursing (1,490), Psychology (773), Physiotherapy (681), Data Science (504), Primary Education (452), Biomedical Engineering (414) and Early Childhood Education (391).

On the other hand, the degrees with the lowest number of people on the waiting list are Agro-Food Engineering and Rural Environment (15), and Innovation in Food Processes and Products (15), in addition to the international programs of Early Childhood Education (12), Industrial Technology Engineering (15) or Primary Education (15).

The fourth admission lists to the UPNA degrees were published yesterday after the previous screenings of July 15, July 22 and July 28. In turn, the waiting lists were published, in which the students involved must wait for new cancellations to be able to access the studies.

Application record

Pre-registrations at UPNA for the 2022-23 academic year exceeded 10,000 for the first time, more than 300 more than the previous year. The figure represents a record in the number of people who wish to study at UPNA.

The highest cutoff marks are Medicine, with 13,247, and the double degree of Data Science and Business Administration, with 13,006. Another nine degrees exceed twelve points: (Double Degree in Biomedical Engineering and Telecommunications Technologies, with 12,971; Double Degree in Business Administration and International Law, with 12,846; Degree in Biomedical Engineering, with 12,590; the Degree in Biotechnology, with 12,532; the Double Degree in Business Administration and Law, with 12,474; the Degree in Data Science, with 12,334; the Degree in Nursing, with 12,310; the double Degree in Business Administration and International Economics, with 12,266; and the double Degree in Teaching in Early Childhood Education and International primary, with 12,062.