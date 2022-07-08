Medicine, Nursing and Veterinary Medicine, the most demanded degrees at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) has received 12,546 applications for enrollment from students who intend to start their undergraduate studies at its centers in the 2022-23 academic year, with Medicine, Nursing, Veterinary Medicine and Primary Education as the most popular degrees .

As reported by the ULPGC, Medicine already has more than 3,000 pre-registered, Nursing in Gran Canaria, more than 1,000; Veterinary, 777; Primary Education, 661; Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, 559; Law, 469; and Early Childhood Education, 427.

In addition, the distance learning degree in Primary Education is also in high demand, with 550 pre-registrations.

In all cases, reminds the ULPGC, these are the titles that year after year receive more applications for registration.

“It has been detected in recent years that those degrees most in demand throughout Spain receive requests from all the autonomous communities in search of places. This is the case with Medicine, where, of the more than 3,000 pre-registered, more than 2,000 are not residents in the Canary Islands, the same as in Nursing, where it happens with a third of the pre-registered, or Veterinary, where almost 75% of the applicants,” he says.

Last year, 11,455 students were pre-registered to start undergraduate studies at the ULPGC.

By groups, the most numerous came from general access (Baccalaureate, FP and foreigners), with 11,122 registered, followed by 1,184 requests from graduates and 173 made by access for the elderly.

From the province of Las Palmas there are 7,203 of the pre-registered, 1,183 reside in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and 4,160 come from other places.

The first list of allocation of places in grades will be published on July 15 and students will have to enroll between July 15 and 20.