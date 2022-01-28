Mediterranean diet | The secret of longevity within everyone’s reach

For those who want to eat well and stay fit, today we present the Mediterranean Diet and its benefits on our health. Everyone can make dishes using the basic notions characteristic of this special way of life called the “Mediterranean Diet” which we will explain below.

With the term Mediterranean Diet we mean a lifestyle and not a simple way of eating. This healthy and tasty way of eating was illustrated more by the nutritionist Evelina Flachi to the viewers of the famous television cooking show “It is always noon“During the episode aired on Rai Uno on 11 January 2022 while the chef Michele Farru was making his recipe” Minestrone della longevità “.

My grandmother always said that eating vegetable soup made with healthy foods at least three times a week is very important. I’ve always known that my grandmother’s vegetable soup was good. Surely, however, I would have started growing my garden earlier if I had time ago when this dish is healthy and even tastier made with 0 km vegetables.

Mediterranean diet here’s how it’s done

Today we present a healthy but no less tasty way to eat. We are talking about the Mediterranean diet. It is a way of eating explained by nutritionist Evelina Flachi during the aforementioned episode of the television cooking show “It is always noon”Broadcast on Rai Uno.

Unesco has declared that the Mediterranean Diet is an intangible heritage of humanity and this year, this diet has also “been declared – explains nutritionist Evelina Flach – for the 5th year the healthiest diet in terms of prevention. So we must also be proud of this because in 2022 we had this confirmation just recently ”.

Another very important clarification must also be made: in fact old age and longevity are two different things. “Old age – explains nutritionist Evelina Flach – is actually a physical and mental condition that over the years can lead to forms of disability and therefore also inactivity that creates dependence on others and a lack of autonomy”. The term longevity, on the other hand, means a different concept: in fact, “longevity – explains the nutritionist Evelina Flachi- is intended as a characteristic of those who live longer precisely because they maintain a physical and mental activity over the years that makes them independent in time”.

It is through the recipe of Minestrone della Longevità, a dish belonging to the Mediterranean Diet, that today this homegrown and considered miraculous diet was presented. In Sardinia, particularly in the areas of Nuorese “especially in a town called” Predasdefogu- explains chef Michele Farru- in which, based on the population of almost 1800 inhabitants, there is a very high incidence of centenarians. ” And all these centenarians “eat this soup – explains the presenter Antonella Clerici -. You know it is one thing to be 100 years old and one thing to have them as they do, that is to say smart ”.

“This – explains chef Farrus – depends on the quality of life and also on seasonal nutrition”. As a demonstration of this concept of respect for nature and its cyclical nature, it should be specified that there is no single recipe for this longevity Minestrone: in fact, the version of this recipe that was presented during the aforementioned episode of the television program “It is always midday ”“ we do it in January February because – explains chef Farr – there are the vegetables on the ground that the farmer has on the ground ”. The minestrone changes with the colors, or rather with the seasonality: “in the summer it will be – reveals the chef Farrù- different” because the colors and the vegetables that the farmer has on the ground change. From April-March begins to change this Minestrone.

These populations, precisely because they also nourish in a healthy way but not only because longevity is relative to 10-15% compared to genetics while epigenetics, which is the lifestyle, eating habits, motor activity, the fact to also cook healthy foods rich in properties that we know today. Once, they lived well and for a long time but did not know what the food contained “.

This however – explains the presenter Antonella Clerici – you have to start eating it when you are young to age well.

Mediterranean diet, basic points

The term Mediterranean Diet means a lifestyle and not a set of notions to be respected in order to feed ourselves well. It too has a food pyramid that includes fruits, vegetables and grains in everyday meals. In addition, the right amount of milk and derivatives, olive oil, nuts, olives and seeds should be eaten every day.

It is very important to reduce the amount of salt in our foods by flavoring them with other herbs, spices, onions and garlic. The key to the success of this diet is to combine physical activity and the use of local products of excellent quality with a healthy diet. A fundamental requirement for the success of this recipe is therefore the respect of seasonality.

