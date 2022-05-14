Meet Michelle, Yailin La Más Viral’s friend who is all the rage on Instagram

Yailin The Most Viral It is the name of one of the most striking trappers and influencers of recent times. Little by little her musical talent is being discovered. She is the woman for whom the Puerto Rican Anuel AA left Karol G. Recently the young woman did not have a good time and scared her fans.

Yailin The Most Viral, who is from the Dominican Republic, had an accident at a recent concert, where even social network users made fun of what happened. The striking thing is that many think that it is acted and that everything was planned by her own production team, to reinsert the figure of the young woman. “It was on purpose I’m sure”; “Not even her own team wants her”, were some of her Instagram posts.

yailin, 20 years old, was singing in the United States her popular song “If you look for me”, but one of the pyrotechnic cannons exploded in her face, recreating what could have been a danger to her and those close to her. The ragpicker got scared, covering her face and immediately leaving the place.

Nevertheless, yailin He continued singing, the show ended in the United States, but his look was affected by the incident, as he wore his hair beautifully curly and ended up all messy due to the effect of the breeze from the pyrotechnics. She also looked more agitated and euphoric, surely because of the consequences of the fear caused by the situation.

Who surely fully trusted and supported yailin In this professional mishap, it was one of her friends, whom the singer loves and helps her fandom on Instagram grow. The young woman in question responds to the pseudonym @realcuki, which is her secondary account in which she uploads photos in a swimsuit, and shows how attractive she is. In addition, the 21-year-old Puerto Rican has a main account with her real name (michelle dana), which is private.

