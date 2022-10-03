Meet the heritage that Fernanfloo spent on cars

Fernanfloo is one of the most important streamers in Mexico and this is his exclusive collection of cars. Swipe and find out what cars he has!

October 02, 2022 10:08 p.m.

One of the most important streamers in Mexico for the entire Hispanic community on YouTube is Fernanfloo. The Mexican is successful and managed to be one of the most followed by having more than 45 million subscribers at the moment.

On the other hand, at the moment he is not only famous, but also has a wealth that he spent on cars, according to the 21motoring.com report. Due to this, in Tork we review the cars that the youtuber has.

1-BMW 5 Series

This car is worth 55 thousand euros.

One of the cars that Fernanfloo has is the gold BMW 5 Series, which is worth 55 thousand euros. This car is characterized by having a maximum speed of 235 km/h, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds thanks to its 190 horsepower engine.

2- Audi R8

This car is worth 145 thousand euros.

Undoubtedly one of the most common cars among youtubers is the Audi R8, which today is worth 145 thousand euros to about 207 thousand, depending on the type of model being talked about. But if we talk about the newest version, the R8 Coupé V10, we are talking about a sports car that has a top speed of 347 km/h and that has a 570 horsepower engine that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in no time. 3.4 seconds, as reported by Km77.

3-Audi A3

This car is worth 35 thousand euros.

Another car that Fernanfloo has at home is a beautiful and modest Audi A3 that is worth about 35 thousand euros. This vehicle reaches a top speed of 210 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds thanks to 116 horsepower, as reported by Km77.com.