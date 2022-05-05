Meg Ryan disappeared from the radar a decade ago with all the reason in the world

meg ryan returns. The 60-year-old actress has decided to give herself another chance at the cinematographic rodeo when 14 years have passed since we last saw her on the big screen with The Women (2008). And he will do it with a genre that he knows very well: the romantic comedy. After all, it was not for nothing that he carried the title of ‘girlfriend of America’ thanks to classics like When Harry met Sally, Something to Remember Y You have an email in the 90s, before Julia Roberts took over.

In this way, the interpreter breaks with her self-imposed withdrawal after to have disappeared from the media radar more than a decade ago. And with all the reason of the world.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Meg Ryan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on November 4, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

I don’t know about you, but I am one of the 540,000 followers who follow Meg Ryan’s profile on Instagram. We are not many to be a superstar of the 90s, but I think that both the figure and the content that he publishes on his profile are a reflection of the disconnection he has with the world of flashes, glamor and spotlights. Unlike other famous and celebrity, Ryan publishes content very sporadically and it tends to vary between some activism, support for his son, also an actor, Jack Quaid (star of TheBoys) and a lot of nostalgia. And it is that the personal photos that he posts vary between posed from a few decades ago while the most current images are often distorted, taken from a certain distance or are simply very few. In my opinion they reflect that, in reality, Meg Ryan does not want to be seen in an open, personal and natural way. Not at all. As if he was keeping distance between himself and the world. Perhaps protecting herself from the revival of gossip or news that places her in the media spotlight for the wrong reason.

Even the last video he posted a few months ago has so many flashes from photographers that it’s hard to see his face as clearly as we’d like.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Continue reading the story

And it’s been several years Meg Ryan decided to turn her back on that industry that had forgotten her and only saw in her a woman to be relegated to the background for having exceeded 50 years. At least, that’s how she felt when she chose to distance herself.

As I pointed out at the beginning, his last film to land on international billboards was The Women in 2008. Not only was it panned by critics as a clichéd, charmless comedy, but it wasn’t even greeted with open arms by audiences through a $50 million global box office. Then he went through some other series as a guest character (Curb your enthusiasm Y WebTherapy), but his light in Hollywood was going out. Or has anyone seen or heard of the movie Ithaca? It was his last work to date, a film he starred in and directed in 2015 that even featured his friend Tom Hanks in a supporting role. However, and honestly, I don’t blame you if it doesn’t sound like anything to you, it hardly had an impact while it only arrived in Spain last year so bajini through Amazon Prime Video.

In any case, his disappearance from the media did not happen overnight, but rather he noticed the detachment, the need for change and the rejection as the years passed. Until she realized that just as she had given up on Hollywood, the industry had given up on her.

The debacle began when he was 37 years old. She had already reached the peak of her as a star and the public adored her. But suddenly, she went from being the ideal, charming girl next door to carrying the scarlet letter for her romance with Russell Crowe in Life test when she was still married to Dennis Quaid. At that time, her gossip pointed to him as a home wrecker and her as an infidel, destroying her profile as her girlfriend from America, sweet and angelic of hers. The film ended up being released with negative reviews and a media cloud so dark that not even the curiosity to see Meg and her lover in action summoned the public to theaters.

The truth is that it would be many years before we finally knew that Ryan and Quaid had been in crisis for a long time, that Russell did not break the marriage but that it had been broken for a long time. “The story was never told wellMeg Ryan told Today in 2019. “Dennis had not been faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful” he also explained in 2008, adding that he discovered more infidelities after the divorce.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

But the media damage was already done. He began to accumulate one failure after another through projects of little relevance and the scarcity of offers that were in crescendo. Without going any further, in 2019 he told New York Times who realized that “the feeling was mutual” feeling that “had finished [con Hollywood] and they probably too.” And then she changed her register, giving herself a new opportunity by debuting as director of Ithaca, but it only served to distance her definitively. “I was burned” he told the same newspaper. “I felt like I didn’t know enough about myself or the world anymore to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated“.

Nevertheless, Meg Ryan not only had to face the media trial as a result of her personal stories at a time when misogyny still lived openly in the world and culture, but she also suffered discrimination due to the passage of time that so many victims suffered. has cashed hollywood. Time passed and Meg was turning years, making the romantic comedy star label was staying in the past. And the problem was that she was so typecast in the genre that she didn’t have enough opportunities to develop her talent in other more serious, challenging or different roles reaching 50 with the heaviest sanbenito of her career. According to her, she also told New York Times, it was difficult to get roles due to his age. “The pressure was implicit. As you look [físicamente]because there is a lot of judgment“.

That judgment was even reflected as he began to wear cosmetic touch-ups on his face, becoming a recurring name when talking about changes that attracted attention. Between treatments, apparent injections and surgeries, her face changed from her and with it also the natural perception of the world and the industry towards her.

Feeling displaced led her to accept rejection without choice and instead of staying in the spotlight as a star fallen from the firmament through movies or series that continued to sink her name further into the mud of oblivion, or give the note for her touch-ups cosmetic, he opted for withdrawal. And so, he would have chosen to cultivate personally, leaving fame aside.

“I’m not complaining, there are so many advantages to being famous, but there are fundamental disadvantages for a part of your brain, your being, your soul. My experiences were too limited” said to New York Times.

Having been one more spectator of her great successes through unforgettable films for popular culture, I can’t help but empathize with her and understand the reasons behind her withdrawal. I imagine that reaching the top and suddenly being unseated by a personal scandal clouded by rumors and misogyny, can dig a personal hole in anyone. Seen with the wisdom that the passage of time gives us, it seems unfair and unnecessary. As well as knowing that a star who gave us so many good movie moments could not continue to explore his talent in the big leagues, and simply having passed 50 before the birth of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements that reinforced the place of women in this industry where so many labels, abuses and discrimination abounded.

You did well to walk away. Above all for her own well-being, far from bowing to labels and falling into the regulations that Hollywood imposed on her. And now she seems to be ready to take the plunge herself, dusting off all of her expertise as the lead and director of what happens later, a romantic comedy with which he intends to give it a twist “nostalgic and evolutionary to gender next to the star X Files, David Duchevny.

According to TheHollywood Reporter, The story will follow ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny), who are forcibly reunited after getting snowed in at an airport overnight. It is scheduled to be shot in the coming months and, for now, it remains to be seen whether or not Meg is right with this story. However, regardless of whether she hits or misses, I praise her bravery. For not paying attention to labels and pigeonholes, for not waiting for someone to knock on her door, but for taking risks and whatever it is.

More stories that may interest you: