Mega scandal in Hollywood: a member of Grey’s Anatomy pretended to have cancer to…

Grey’s Anatomy It is a real success with all the letters. The production of Shonda Rhimes It already has 18 seasons on the air. His first episode came on March 27, 2005 and he never left television.

From the pilot episode Ellen Pompeor the series of doctors in the skin of Meredith Gray was put forward. So, along with the story of the doctor, we saw the actress grow, and each of her castmates who came and went and left her mark.

Part of the initial cast of the series.

However, behind Grey’s Anatomy various stories are hidden, but without a doubt the most shocking is that of a screenwriter who deceived everyone to be part of the mega production.

Is about Elizabeth Finchwho joined the production company in 2014 Shonda Rhimes to be one of the writers of the series after having worked on other big names like Vampire Diaries and True Blood.

It was through an article in Vanity Fair that it became known how this woman deceived everyone in Grey’s Anatomy with a great lie that she had published in a well-known magazine. Elisabeth became part of the series she had always dreamed of working on through a publication in Elle, in which she recounted in the first person what it was like to live with chondrosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

Related news

Her crude story caught the attention of Rhimes and Krista Vernoff, who called her to be part of the production and write stories from their knowledge, thinking that they were hiring a screenwriter who was true to her word and who knew how to tell stories better than anyone else. experiences of a patient who must undergo chemotherapy.

Elisabeth Finch also made a cameo appearance in the series.

Though Grey’s Anatomy He wanted to talk about cancer in the most respectful way possible and based on real testimonies, it went wrong. Elizabeth Finch He began writing the story of Catherine Fox when she is diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor.

After a while, and despite the fact that everyone was delighted with her, she began to miss meetings and work days, excusing her cancer. She later claimed that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress because a friend had been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, an event that occurred on October 27, 2018. In addition, she claimed that she had been there with him and had held him in her arms. arms before leaving.

After all that, he entered a clinic in Arizona to recover from what was supposedly happening in his life. At that time she decided to change her name to “Jo”, a character that she later appeared in Grey’s Anatomy. There he met a nurse who had suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Jennifer Beyer, with whom she fell in love and later married.

Elisabeth with the actress who plays Catherine Fox.

As Jennifer later assured, Jo’s character in the series is based on her personal story, something that totally impacted her like so many other coincidences. It was she who, when the pandemic began and worried about how that would affect her wife with cancer, discovered each of Finch’s lies, who whitewashed everything by confronting her.

After Elisabeth’s disappointment and perverse management, Jennifer took it upon herself to send an email to Shonda Rhimes and to Krista Vernoff where she told them the whole truth: that she had never had cancer and that each of her stories was a complete lie. Production quickly cut her off from the series, but the damage was already done. The ABC initiated an investigation that is currently ongoing.