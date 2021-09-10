Megalopolis Francis Ford Coppola and Red Notice Italian trailer Gal Gadot

Francis Ford Coppola could finally realize Megalopolis, Red Notice the trailer of the film Netflix with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, Cabinet of Curiosities new cast additions

Megalopolis: the dream in the drawer of Francis Ford Coppola

Ten years after his last film, Francis Ford Coppola he could return to the big screen with a project he wants to do since the distant 80s. The six Academy Award-winning director has repeatedly expressed his intention to make a feature film entitled Megalopolis. The idea of ​​the film was born from a historical event, the conspiracy of Catiline, a conspiracy engineered by the senator Lucio Sergio Catilina with the aim of subverting the republican order of Rome. Coppola wants to transport history to a modern America where an architect harbors the utopian dream of rebuilding New York after the city was wiped out by a cataclysm. The US director said he had discussed the project with many actors who could join the cast. The list includes Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, James Caan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Lange And Zendaya. Coppola would like to start shooting in the fall of next year and has stated that he is willing to finance much of the work just to see it done.

Cabinet of Curiosities, the anthological horror series created by Guillermo del Toro for Netflix, has added numerous actors to its cast. F. Murray Abraham, Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes And Peter Weller are just some of the faces that we will see appear on the show. Del Toro will be executive producer and showrunner of the series which can boast a team of well-respected directors. Panos Cosmatos, who directed the film Mandy, Jennifer Kent, the talented director who debuted in 2014 with Badabook And Vincenzo Natali, who made the film The Cube – The cube and worked on Hannibal And Westworld, will have the task of making one episode each. The other chapters have been assigned to Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior And Keith Thomas. The show will be written by Haley Z. Boston, Queen Conrad, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn And Mika Watkins.

Red Notice: the Italian trailer of the Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix published the italian trailer from Red Notice, the film with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot which will arrive on November 12 on the streaming platform. The footage shows Johnson as an FBI agent assigned to arrest two of the most wanted criminals in the world. Ryan Reynolds will play the role of a skilled scammer, while Gal Gadot will be a picture thief. The film will be the most expensive ever produced for Netflix thanks to its budget of around $ 200 million. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on One and a half spy And Skyscraper, will be director and screenwriter of the feature film.