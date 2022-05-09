Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink blood: this is the reason – People – Culture

american actress Megan Fox was recently interviewed by ‘Glamor Magazine’ and He told some details that until now had been hidden from the public about his relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly.

After a string of blockbuster movies, and a few that weren’t, Megan Fox seemingly disappeared from the cameras for a few years. Remembered for her roles in the ‘Transformers’ series and the now cult film ‘Jennifer’s Body’ (‘Diabolical temptation’), the American has expressed the sexism of which she felt a victim in the film industry.

Since alleged fights with Michael Bay, the director of the ‘Transformers’ movies, and accusations against the publicity team for the film ‘Jennifer’s Body’, Fox has expressed that during the 2000s, when she was at the height of her career, she felt that she was underestimated as person and simply appreciated for their physical attractiveness.

Once again, the Hollywood star has returned to the red carpets of various events, without any project currently in production, but with the rapper and guitarist Machine Gun Kelly, her fiancé.

The relationship has given something to talk about on several occasions, as they created an engagement ring for Fox that would cut his skin a little if he tried to remove it. So she should always wear it, and by all accounts, it’s also something she wants to do.

Now, the dynamics between the two artists are once again the talk of the town, because in the interview for ‘Glamour’, Megan Fox recounted that she and Machine Gun Kelly ‘drink’ each other’s blood to perform rituals.

.She and Colson Baker, the rapper’s real name, have been dating since September 2020, and when Fox published on his social networks that he had accepted his proposal, he shared with his followers that “I will always say yes, in this life and the ones before and the ones after… and then we take our blood”.

Fox recently referred to this comment. It seems that it is not an exaggeration.

“I think people imagine something like we’re having glasses full of our blood, ‘Game of Thrones,'” he said.

However, he did accept that sometimes very small cuts are made and ‘consume’ drops of each other’s blood to seal rituals.

The science magazine ‘Livescience’ explains that drinking foreign blood is not necessarily risky, as long as it is in small quantities and the person is free of any disease that is transmitted by fluids.

In the same way, the aforementioned magazine affirms that this practice has a level of toxicity, since when ingesting very high doses, hemochromatosis is generated. It can also cause liver damage, fluid buildup in the lungs, dehydration, and low blood pressure.

For her part, Megan Fox explained that she loves the esoteric, Tarot readings and astrology, and that this ritual that they have established as a couple is part of the activities that she wants to keep private.

“I do full moon and new moon rituals, and I ask him to do that,” Fox stressed. In addition, he said that if it was Machine Gun Kelly, he would give him liters of his blood, but that does not really happen.

