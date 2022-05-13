Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Wear Pink at ‘Good Mourning’ Premiere

ads

Everything works out for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The pop-punk power couple turned heads at the red carpet premiere of their new movie “Good Mourning” on Thursday, dressed in coordinated looks in shades of pink.

Hair styled in Old Hollywood waves, the 35-year-old brunette bombshell dazzled in a strapless, fully embellished Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown finished with a sexy thigh-high slit.

The 32-year-old “Emo Girl” hitmaker wore a rose-print Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted tuxedo paired with a matching turtleneck. Even her hair, which she dyed pink in February, matched her ‘fit’ perfectly.

While “twin flames” are famous for matching their manicures, they went in different (but still complementary) directions for this particular event, with Fox opting for classic white polish on her almond-shaped nails and MGK going bold with an almond-shaped design. evil eye in one hand and bright green lacquer in the other.

Fox wore Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, while MGK opted for Dolce & Gabbana.FilmMagic

The pair were joined on the carpet by Mod Sun, who co-directed and co-wrote “Good Mourning” with Kelly. Also in attendance were co-stars Jenna Boyd, Zach Villa and GaTa.

According to IMDb, the film, which hits theaters May 20, “follows London Clash [MGK]a movie star whose world is turned upside down when she must choose between chasing her true love and landing a life-changing lead role in a big movie.”

Incidentally, Fox and Kelly first met on the set of another movie, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” in early 2020.

The couple is famous for matching their outfits for big nights.FilmMagic

