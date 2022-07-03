Megan Fox confessed that she made a hole in her clothes to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

“Was this blue suit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we can have sex?” Megan Fox wrote to her stylist in a text message. The American actress, known for the movie “Transformers”, doesn’t want anything to get in her way when she wants to have a good time with her future husband, singer Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actress shared photos and videos on Instagram showing her rocking a bright blue jumpsuit while in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday. In the post, Fox revealed that she modified the outfit to have sex with the musician.

A very hot couple!

In a screenshot of a text message thread she posted on Instagram, the Hollywood star asks her stylist, “Was this blue suit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?” In response, the woman wrote: “I hate you” along with three laughing emojis, before adding: “I’ll fix it.”

Fox and Kelly, who met while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” announced their engagement on January 11 after dating for two years.

“And as in all lives before this one, and as in all lives that will follow, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox wrote on Instagram at the time announcing the news of their engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly explained that the ring was made by the British jeweler Stephen Webster. The concept of the ring is that it can be divided into two, but when it is united, it forms the shape of a heart. It has magnets that hold the two parts together. People magazine published that the cost of the ring would rise to USD 500 thousand.

Pregnancy and marriage rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas (Reuters)

Kelly gave a special performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, where she took the stage to perform “Twin Flame,” from her latest album, Mainstream Sellout, which she dedicated to Megan Fox. “I wrote this song for my wife.” , he said, sparking speculation that the couple may have already married.

Near the end of his emotional performance, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, took a moment to announce, “And this is for our unborn child,” as the sound of a heartbeat, like the one heard, was heard. you can hear on the scans, which seems to confirm the possibility that he is preparing to become a father.

At the moment neither of the two nor their representatives have clarified whether or not Megan is pregnant, although if true it would be the fourth child for her, who has three with her ex-husband, American actor Brian Austin Green.

How did this love story come about?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in 2020, when they were filming ‘Midnight at Swichgrass’ together, a film in which he acknowledged having participated to be close to her. They have been together for two years, but they are already one of the most established couples of the moment and they are always giving us great moments like when they surprised us with their matching manicures or that other time they admitted drinking each other’s blood.

Without a doubt, they are a very passionate couple, and on one occasion they stopped a concert to give each other a kiss that became viral, not to mention when Megan insinuated that they had had sex on top of an Airbnb table. Her sex life is more than satisfactory, something that is clearer than ever after the latest detail revealed by the actress on Instagram.

The lovebirds attended the Billboard Music Awards together, held this weekend in Las Vegas. The actress shared some images of her ‘look’ for the occasion, an impressive (and very tight) blue jumpsuit that ended up suffering the consequences of the couple’s outburst of passion.