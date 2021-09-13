Megan Fox is officially filing for divorce from Brian Austin Green

The announcement of the separation between the two was made in May, but now the papers would be signed. The actress has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly for some time. Among the reasons there are “irreconcilable differences”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorcing. The announcement of the separation between the two was made in May, but now a spokesman for Los Angeles County, quoted by AND! News, confirmed that the actress has completed the documents necessary for the divorce request which have already been countersigned by the now ex-husband. The couple got married 10 years ago and three children were born from the union.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announce divorce Loading... Advertisements As the cause of the separation Megan Fox cited “irreconcilable differences”. The actress had asked for the joint legal custody of the children and that neither spouse pays maintenance to the other. Brian would accept all of his terms. The question of the financial support of the children remains to be decided. The only discrepancy between the “Transformers” star and the David of “Beverly Hills 90210” would be the date of separation. For Megan, the relationship with her ex-husband would have ended in November 2019, according to David it would date back to March 2020.

Megan Fox: the new tattoo is dedicated to Machine Gun Kelly? For some months now Megan Fox has been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The relationship between the two would have begun on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” shot together at the beginning of the year. Megan and Brian Austin Green married in Hawaii in June 2010 and their union resulted in 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River. After a first crisis just before the birth of the last child, about five years ago, the two had reconciled until the final break in 2020.