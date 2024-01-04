Megan Fox just proved that the chrome nail trend is here to stay in 2024

The long version is too good. If anyone is the queen of colorful and exciting manicures, it’s Megan Fox: throughout 2023, she has consistently created some of the most original nail looks. Devil Red spiked nails, spider nails, tattoo nails, cotton candy nails—the list really goes on. So there was no doubt that the manicure she wore to ring in the new year was going to top all the looks from the past months. You know, this kind of bodes well for manicures for everyone in 2024. On New Year’s Eve, the actor was spotted in Aspen, Colorado with Machine Kelly and his daughter Casey. Walking through the snowy streets, Fox was all bundled up in a chic winter outfit. However, sticking out of her long black coat was a manicure we couldn’t take our eyes off: super-long chrome nails. Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sTUXPziPHY7UPJbCNTm0Aw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/byrdie_com_656/aff329e2fe1ce7decae33a2e81 9b3ea3″ class=”caas -img”/>

The nails were the longest we’ve ever seen on Fox, extending several inches beyond her fingertips. Square in shape, each one has the same color and finish. Much like the pink glitter nail trend that dominated last summer, they were all covered in a vibrant baby pink. They weren’t just glossy, though; they were coated with reflective chrome. It was as if a glazed donut manicure and lip-gloss nails were sharing a super-long baby—the glimmer of Colorado snow glistening off her fingertips.

Although her outfit took a surprising turn before the ball dropped, her cozy look went straight onto our winter mood board.

Fox tucked her bright red bob into an oversized white teddy bear jacket. Then a long black coat was thrown over it. Instead of pants, she wore simple black sweatpants and accessorized with chunky black sneakers and a Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton handbag.