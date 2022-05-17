Megan Fox ripped clothing to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Megan Fox attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 15. Through her Instagram account, she shared some photos of her passing through the city and showed off a drastic change in appearance. She also let see that she passed intense moments with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Among the images of her publication, the actress shared a screenshot showing her conversation with a designer. Fox is asking her to repair her blue jumpsuit with stones, well, she reveals, he made a hole in the crotch to have sex with the musician.

“Is this blue outfit expensive? Why? I just cut a hole in it in the crotch to be able to have sex”, wrote the actress in her message. “I hate you, I’ll fix it,” the designer replied.

In social networks, users already comment on the controversial revelation, since they have indicated on several occasions that the couple share too much in networks, for which they are highly criticized.

They also often cause controversy for their extravagant displays of affection, such as the ring they got engaged to, which supposedly causes the actress pain if she tries to take it off. Likewise, they assure that the key to their relationship is drink the blood of the other.

On the other hand, Megan’s name also became a trend due to her change of look, as many pointed out that looks unrecognizable and have made negative comments about their appearance.